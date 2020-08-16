Governor, Minister fight during press conference

Events took a shocking twist recently when a governor and prime minister traded fists during a press conference.

The governor of Somaliland and prime minister got into a fight following a disagreement.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, it took a group of men to separate the two. It is not clear as to what caused the fight.

The altercation has reduced the two leaders to objects of ridicule. People argue the two leaders acted childishly by fighting physically in public space.

Somaliland is a self-declared sovereign state. It declared its independence from Somalia in 1991. However, the world does not recognize it as a country.

That part of the world has been on a rough political path since its independence.