Elson Soko dies

Actor Elson Soko, popularly known as Anyoni, died on Saturday night at Blantyre Adventist Hospital.

The veteran actor struggled with a heart problem and was taken to the hospital where he was admitted earlier last week. A family member confirmed to the local media about the death of the actor.

Soko played the role of Anyoni on the radio drama series ‘Pamajiga’ which is broadcast on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). He also featured in Sewero La Sabata Ino on MBC.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.