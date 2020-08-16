Devotion: Whose son or daughter is this?

1Samuel 17:55-58 “When Saul saw David go forth against the Philistine, he said to Abner, the captain of the army, “Abner, whose son is this youth?” Abner said, “As your soul lives, O king, I can’t tell.” The king said, “Inquire whose son the young man is!” As David returned from the slaughter of the Philistine, Abner took him, and brought him before Saul with the head of the Philistine in his hand. Saul said to him, “Whose son are you, you young man?” David answered, “I am the son of your servant Jesse the Bethlehemite.”

David had been playing musical instrument in the courts of King Saul and had met both King Saul and Abner several times. Actually the very same day that David was fighting Goliath, he met both of them. King Saul offered even his own armour to David. 1Samuel 17:38 “Saul dressed David with his clothing. He put a helmet of brass on his head, and he clad him with a coat of mail.”

However, the very moment that David took a step of faith and was in the valley fighting the giant, the King started asking his identity. The very King who gave David a go ahead to fight, started asking his identity. Abner himself couldn’t recognise David as he was taking the bold step of faith of meeting the giant.

Saul knew that no person born of parents could take such a huge step of faith to kill the giant. He knew this must be a special breed of person not the small kid called David. David was the child of the most high God. All his steps were led by God and that is why he was a wonder to the very same people he had interacted with before and they had to make a special investigation for his identity.

Psalm 82:5-7 “They do not know, neither do they understand. They walk back and forth in darkness….. I said, “You are gods, all of you are sons of the Most High. Nevertheless you shall die like men, and fall like one of the rulers.”

Every child of God should have knowledge and understanding that they are not ordinary. The Bible says those that don’t have this understanding walk forth and back in darkness. They move in fear and that’s why the others could run from the giant. The only one who knew his identity moved towards the giant. All children of God are called gods and the Bible says gods should never die like mere men unless they don’t know or they don’t understand.

This is the reason why David knew that he could not die like a mere man. Giants kill mere men, David refused to die of the giant because he was not a mere man. That is why Saul had to ask for his identity because he noticed that he was not the same son of Jesse in the city.

Your identity as a child of God qualifies you to be a giant killer. You are not mere person. Don’t fear anything. When the Spirit of God tells you, don’t hesitate; go for that which intimidates mere men. You will not die or be disadvantaged like mere person. As you take those challenging tasks the world will start asking “WHO IS THAT? WHOSE SON OR DAUGHTER IS S/SHE? Just answer them I AM BORN OF GOD…

Confession

I am not a slave of fear. God has not given me the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. Nothing threatens me in life. I walk by the dictates of God and His Word. I refuse fear to dictate my life. I am a giant killer. That which threatens a mere person will never intimidate my life. In Jesus Name. Amen.

