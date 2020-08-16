Chiefs in Dowa hail police

Traditional Authority Chakhaza and his subordinates have applauded Mponela Police Station for the strategic approach it is taking to ensure security in the area.

The chiefs disclosed this during a familiarization tour conducted by Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Clement Gulo, who is also the current Officer In-Charge for the station.

Speaking at Thindi Headquarters, T/A Chakhaza did not hide his excitement but to commend the police on its strides to win back the lost public trust.

“What you are doing today is a clear testimony that the police are on the right track to win back public confidence,” he said.

He further said that police cannot work in isolation, hence the need for a good working relationship with its citizenry.

The Chief also preached oneness and advised his subordinates to be law-abiding people by not interfering with police investigations.

In his remarks, the Officer In-Charge for the station, Mr. Clement Gulo SACP, extolled people in the area for valuing peace at all times.

He challenged the residents to utilize every opportunity to ensure that the area enjoys the expected service from the police.

Gulo promised the chiefs to offer servant leadership by making sure that police officers under his command serve the interests of all people in a professional manner.

He further advised chiefs to engage contact and dialogue as a tool to iron out any differences during conflicts.

According to his records, T/A Chakhaza has 70 senior group village headmen and 210 group village headmen.