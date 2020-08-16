Arrivals into Malawi to self-isolate for 48 hours

President Lazarus Chakwera says people arriving in the country from abroad will be tested for Coronavirus at the airport and will be required to self-isolate for at least 48 hours.

In his national address on Saturday, Chakwera confirmed that Malawi will reopen Kamuzu International Airport for passenger planes in the first week of September.

According to the Malawi leader, passengers arriving from abroad will need to have a certificate showing that they had been tested no more than ten days prior.

“[The passengers] will be tested again on arrival, and be transported to designated hotels for 48 hours of self-isolation while waiting for the results and before being directed where to go based on their results,” he said.

He also assured people in the country that the Ministry of Transport is making great strides in meeting the safety standards of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) so that Kamuzu International Airport should be safely reopened.

Malawi suspended international flights in April due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, there have been planes arriving at the Kamuzu International Airport including a plane carrying election materials for the June 23 polls and some carrying medical supplies.

The first Coronavirus cases in Malawi were confirmed in April and the number of recorded cases is now at 5,026. There have been 157 deaths and 2,623 recoveries. The number of active cases is 2,246.