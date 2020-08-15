Police impound 26 vehicles, 27 motorcycles in Rumphi

In a drive to reduce road accidents, Police in Rumphi have impounded 26 motor vehicles and 27 motorcycles over various traffic offences.

According to a report by Rumphi Police deputy spokesperson Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo, the vehicles were seized during an exercise conducted on Friday.

In an interview, Rumphi Traffic Officer Inspector George Masiti said some drivers were found using their motor vehicles for public transport despite the vehicles having black numbers.

“This is not required unless they have registered with red numbers as per road traffic rules,” Masiti said.

He added that all drivers whose vehicles have been seized will be required to pay fines in accordance with road traffic rules and regulation.

Masiti further said that the exercise will be continuous until all vehicles and motorcycles are roadworthy.