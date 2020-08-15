Mlenga elected UTM Governor for Northern Region

UTM members in the North have elected University of Livingstonia Registrar Dr Moses Mlenga as the new Regional Governor for the North.

Mlenga amassed 90 votes while his contender Labson Chihaula Shaba got 64 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Mlenga thanked God and all people who voted for him. He said he will focus on promoting the party in rural areas in the Northern Region.

“Let me first thank the almighty God for giving me this opportunity to lead the North, though I don’t have that political background but we will learn together as we go.

“I know there is a lot to do but my first work is to take the party to villages where there is no social media opportunity and as I promised during my campaign, we will have good leadership here in the north,” he said.

Mlenga has since resigned as a member of the National Executive Committee.

In his speech, Labson Chihaula Shaba accepted defeat and promised to work with Mlenga to promote the party in the North.

“People have given you the work and I hope you will work to the satisfaction of the people, as I said before we are still UTM members and I am not going anywhere,” said Shaba.

Presiding over the elections were the UTM national political affairs director Anittah Kalinde who was accompanied by National Director of Youth Bon Kalindo.

Kalinde thanked UTM members for the fair and transparent elections.

“I am going back a happy person. Let us all join hands to promote the party,” said Kalinde.

The previous UTM Governor for the North Leonard Njikho resigned recently on personal grounds.