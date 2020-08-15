Community College construction suspended in Thyolo

Senior Chief Nchilamwera of Thyolo has expressed concern over the suspension of construction of a Community Technical College in Thyolo Central Constituency

The chief voiced out his concern yesterday during a meeting which the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development had with council members of the district.

Senior Chief Nchilamwera said materials such as quarry stones have been removed from the construction site even though the project is at window level.

“We urge you Hounorable Minister to assist us for the current contractors have removed their equipment but the reason is not yet known,” said the chief.

He noted that the land where the college is being built was given to the council by Nchima Estate and the chiefs in the area are worried that the estate may repossess the land.

“After searching for a place for that development, Nchima Estate dedicated the place but on condition that if the land will not be utilized and stay idle, they will take back their land,” said Nchilamwera.

In his response, Belekanyama said he has to communicate with Minister of Labor to find out the reason why construction was stopped.

“That one has to deal with ministry of labor so I will communicate with the minister to know why the equipment has been dismantled at that construction site because when the project has started it means it has been planned and cannot be stopped anyhow,” said

The Construction of the Technical College at Thyolo boma was launched by former Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri in June 2020.