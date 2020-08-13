Mini-Me Montessori Nursery and Primary School introduces e-learning classes

As the uncertainty surrounding the re-opening of schools continue due to Covid-19 pandemic, Mini-Me Montessori Nursery and Primary School has diverted to e-learning from toddlers to full primary classes.

The development comes in at a time when government is engaging stakeholders on introducing online lessons to keep students in shape as dates for re-opening of schools remain uncertain.

According to the school’s Director Marcelo Lobo, the decision to introduce e-learning to students was to make an impact amidst the pandemic which has brought fear to parents and students.

“Who said education is only inside a classroom? Learning is everywhere. We cannot stop educating our students because schools were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Malawi has to be able to step up and take on such challenges in any possible form.

“We would rather have 30 percent knowledge acquired and invested in our learners than to have 0 percent of knowledge. I urge my fellow educators, parents and everyone to play a part in educating our children in any way possible to avoid negativity in our amazing children because learning gives creativity which leads into thinking,” he said.

According to Lobo, the Innitiative met some challenges in which parents and students did not have enough gadgets to participate on e-learning.

He also added that high internet charges and network problems made it very difficult for the students to have smooth lessons as the project rolled into action.

As part of ensuring that the students were brought back into the learning mood, the school came up with exciting means of teaching the students to adapt to the new ways of learning.

“Children have a short concentration span which makes learning a huge challenge. Therefore, we made learning fun by assigning our students to work on a project in order to install the love of learning and making the whole process interesting and enjoyable.

“We assigned all our students to a project in which they were asked to discover different cultures across the world in ‘Multi-Cultural Project 2020 Competition which included learners from ages of 2 to 12. The project was based on critical thinking, creativity, understanding and interest in different cultures across the world and to stimulate our learners’ brain.

“Students had the choice to pick a country of their choice and research everything they could from population, flags, staple foods, sports, culture, languages, race, currency etc from which winners were given a 10 percent school fees discount for the upcoming term, Waffles from Miko’s to share with a friend or family member and two yummy ice cream from KFC to share with a friend of family member,” said the director.

The online classes ranges from ages of 2 to 12.

Below is the list of Winners

3rd Place

Liam Mlute

Shai Mitha

Nabeela Pandor

Themba Nyirenda

Andrew Vokhiwa

Eugene Hwayo

Eunice Chitimba

2nd place

Ivana Bakolo

Mizuyathu Mauluka

Zarah Chitedze

Michelle Mitedza

Mireille Katunga

Alexander Jere

Mpumulo White

1st place

Amara Bakuwa

Zinhle Nyirenda

Shaun Chinkhandwe

Eowyn Banya

Hillary Dziwani

Kyle Imedi

Samora Suleman

Azaria Viera

Shaneesa Mitha