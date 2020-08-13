Govt eases restriction on public gatherings after backlash from churches

The Government has increased the limit on public gatherings from 10 to 100 people, following a backlash from religious leaders.

Churches argued that the limit of 10 people in public gatherings was an attack on churches and several religious groups vowed not to obey the regulations on gatherings.

Minister of Health who is also Co-Chairperson for the Presidential Taskforce on COVID – 19 Khumbize Chiponda said in Lilongwe today that the decision follows consultations with leaders of various religious institutions on the matter.

On his part, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako emphasized on the need for all stakeholders including religious institutions to take proactive steps in ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures

Chiponda also revealed during the press briefing that the Coronavirus Taskforce is considering re-opening the country’s airports in the first week of September.

Meanwhile, Malawi has in registered 160 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoveries, and one new death. In total, the country has recorded 4,912 cases including 153 deaths and 2,550 recoveries.