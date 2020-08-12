Rotary Club of Blantyre gets new leader

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda has been inducted as the new President for the Rotary Club of Blantyre

The club has also sworn in a new board which has identified the Covid-19 pandemic as its main area of the focus in the year 2020/2021.

As one way of joining the fight against the pandemic which has caused 146 deaths from 4674 registered cases, the club will commit to a monthly drive by its members to educate, equip and prevent Covid-19.

According to Banda, the Rotary Club will be approaching organisations and individuals identified as friends of the club to partner in the fight to save lives.

Below is the list of the new Board.

President: Gus Banda

Immediate Past President: Mordecai Msiska

President Elect and Club Administrator: Chifwayi M.K Chirambo

Treasurer: Vizenge Kumwenda

Club Executive Secretary: Chris Chirwa

Secretary: Annie Magola

Rotary Foundation Chair: Doreen Chanje

Membership Chair: Mzondi Chirambo

Fundraising Chair: Allan Nasoro

Community Service and Projects Chair: Dango Mkandawire

This year’s induction was held online in observance of Covid-19 guidelines.