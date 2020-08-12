Rotary Club of Blantyre gets new leader

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda has been inducted as the new President for the Rotary Club of Blantyre
The club has also sworn in a new board which has identified the Covid-19 pandemic as its main area of the focus in the year 2020/2021.
As one way of joining the fight against the pandemic which has caused 146 deaths from 4674 registered cases, the club will commit to a monthly drive by its members to educate, equip and prevent Covid-19.
According to Banda, the Rotary Club will be approaching organisations and individuals identified as friends of the club to partner in the fight to save lives.
Below is the list of the new Board.
President: Gus Banda
Immediate Past President: Mordecai Msiska
President Elect and Club Administrator: Chifwayi M.K Chirambo
Treasurer: Vizenge Kumwenda
Club Executive Secretary: Chris Chirwa
Secretary: Annie Magola
Rotary Foundation Chair: Doreen Chanje
Membership Chair: Mzondi Chirambo
Fundraising Chair: Allan Nasoro
Community Service and Projects Chair: Dango Mkandawire
This year’s induction was held online in observance of Covid-19 guidelines.