Coronavirus: Six people die

Malawi has recorded six new Coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll in the country to 152.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced the new deaths on Tuesday.

Phuka said four of the deaths are from Blantyre and one each from Chitipa and Nkhotakota.

Malawi has also registered 40 new COVID-19 cases and 47 new recoveries.

Out of the new cases, 35 are locally transmitted and they include 20 from Lilongwe, 12 from Blantyre, two from Karonga and one from Nkhata Bay.

Five of new cases are imported and they include four which were identified among returning residents: three from a flight (two are based in Blantyre and one in Lilongwe) and one (based in Mzimba) was identified from a returnee arrived from South Africa through Mwanza border.

The other imported case is a Tanzanian assistant truck driver who has returned to Tanzania.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 4,714 cases including 152 deaths. Of these cases, 1,036 are imported infections and 3,678 are locally transmitted.

A total of 2,477 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,085. The country has so far conducted 35,337 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 460 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.