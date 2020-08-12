All AFORD councillors dump party

All the councillors who were elected on Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) ticket in the 2019 elections have left the party to join alliance partner UTM.

Councillor Vincent Kayuni from Karonga central ward and Hiwett Mkandawire of Chiputula Ward in Mzuzu announced the move over the weekend.

Mkandawire and Kayuni were the only AFORD Councillors in Malawi and Yeremiah Chihana remains the only AFORD Member of Parliament in Malawi.

Mkandawire said AFORD has lost direction and people who are in positions are destroying the party.

“People don’t know when the party will hold its convention, in short it is like a family party. I decided to join the UTM because I can see good leadership in UTM leader Saulos Klaus Chilima and the vision he has is for all Malawians regardless of where one is from,” said Mkandawire.

Vincent Kayuni, the Councillor from Karonga, said even though he won on AFORD ticket, he already had the desire to join UTM even before 2019 elections, that’s why he voted Chilima in 2019 elections.

“I have been a member of AFORD from way back, but since UTM was established I wanted to be a member.

“Even when we were voting in 2019, I voted for Chilima. I am very proud that people of my ward agreed with my decision and supported me,” he said.

Both Mkandawire and Kayuni were welcomed by UTM Publicity Secretary Chidanti Malunga at a function where the party also welcomed the former Karonga Central Member of Parliament Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo who also joined UTM from AFORD.