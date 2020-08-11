MultiChoice Malawi gives QECH Covid-19 PPE worth K38.7m

MultiChoice Malawi on Tuesday donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth K38.7 million to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre to help in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation ceremony took place at the hospital’s premises where the company’s Managing Director Gus Banda handed over the equipment.

The hospital received 3500 KN95 masks and 3500 Isolation Gowns.

Speaking after the ceremony, Banda said his company decided to donate the equipment to ensure that frontline health workers remain safe in the line of duty.

“As MultiChoice Malawi, we have been involved with Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for quite some time and when the pandemic came around, we knew that we had the responsibility to help men and women that we have grown to know that work in different wards because our clear understanding is that without them then as a nation we are in trouble, so safeguarding them and protecting them has become a big priority as far as MultiChoice Malawi is concerned.

“And so we have made this donation worth K38.7 million. To ensure that they remain safe, we have donated N95 masks and Isolation Gowns 3500 in quantity each,” he said.

He then hailed the medical personnel for the work they are doing in the fight against the pandemic.

“We are very proud of the work you are doing and we are very grateful. As MultiChoice, we will continue supporting our health workers to make them feel appreciated,” he said.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the management, Wezi Mwafulirwa who is the Principal Nursing Officer at the hospital, thanked Multichoice Malawi for the timely donation, saying frontline workers need protection to continue serving the nation with confidence.

“This is very important as you know that protection of the health workers is paramount and though government is doing enough, we need partners like MultiChoice Malawi to come in to help because sometimes they might not be enough and with this kind of donation especially the KN95, health workers will be fully protected.

“It’s very important to protect the health workers because they are the ones running day in day out taking care of Covid-19 patients and when they are sick, we might have problems in serving the public, bearing in mind that we are short staffed and we really needed this donation to keep us running with confidence in the line of duty,” she said.

As of Monday, Malawi had registered 4674 cases with 146 fatalities and 2430 recoveries, putting the number of active cases on 2098.