Muhara accused of illegally awarding plot to Mchacha

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has accused former Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara of abusing his office by allocating land to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha.

HRDC has written a letter to Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding allegations of abuse of office in the award of plot Limbe West Kanjedza Forest.

The letter which was written on Monday and signed by the grouping’s Chairperson Gift Trapence and other members indicate that plot LW 1366 at Limbe West, Kanjedza Forest in Blantyre was awarded to Mchacha by the then Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara on 14th June, 2019.

“This followed a memorandum from the then Secretary for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Bright Kumwembe written on the same day,” the HRDC said.

The organisation went on to say that at this point there was no Cabinet and that such approval can only be done by the Minister of Lands and not by the Chief Secretary.

This has led to questions over Muhara’s conduct and the HRDC has appealed to ACB to commence the investigations as soon as possible.

HRDC has also asked the bureau to update the nation when the investigations have started.