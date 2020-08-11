Agora manager arrested for stealing K6.5 million

Police in Mangochi have arrested a manager at Agora Maldeco depot for stealing K6.5 million.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 31, 2020 at Agora Maldeco depot.

According to the deputy publicist for Mangochi police Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi, the suspect, Patrick Nachuma aged 36, has been working as a manager of the company for two years.

He stole the money on July 31.

“On this material day, the suspect vanished without notifying anyone after the company’s auditing team from Blantyre arrived at the premises.

“Following an audit, the team discovered the missing of K6.5 million which was transacted through company’s Mpamba and bank accounts,” said Daudi.

The suspect also went away with company’s three cellphones.

However, Mangochi Police detectives initiated investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect at Jali in Zomba where he was hiding. The police recovered K5.4 million of the stolen money.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the charge of theft by servant which is contrary to section 286 of the penal code.

Patrick Nachuma hails from Village Mwangala, traditional authority Kadewele in Chiradzulu.