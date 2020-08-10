Wanderers supporters seek to raise K1 million for players

Northern Region Be Forward Wanderers supporters are planning to raise about K1 million to help players during the COVID-19 period.

The committee which is led by Yosefe Misinde Bolamoyo who is the regional chairperson announced this on Saturday.

Misinde said the supporters want to help these players since the money the players are getting is not enough to a day in day out.

“We have already started contributing money toward the plan to help our team players, we know they are our stars and the pandemic hit all of us including them, some players depend on football as their day in day out job so the little we can manage at the moment is that.

“We know it’s not enough for them but still more it will push them to somewhere, our target is to raise K1 million and this will happen time after time until we see our players returning into field of play,” said Bolamoyo.

All Northern Region district supporters committees are involved in contributing the money.

At the moment Football Association of Malawi FAM is giving every Super League player a COVID-19 allowance of K40 thousand. The league has 16 teams.