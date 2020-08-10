Man kills brother in Mponela

Police in Mponela have arrested a 30-year-old man for killing his biological brother aged 33 during a fight over money from their mother.

The suspect has been identified as Yosefe Ngoma of Chipaka village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa district. while the victim is Benard Zilombe Ngoma, 33, of the same village.

Deputy publicist for Mponela police Macpatson Msadala said the suspect committed the offence on August 8, 2020 at about 16:00 hours at Chipaka village.

“On August 8,2020 the victim was telling his mother to give him money in order for him to take some local beer (Kachasu) and this didn’t go well with the suspect and they end up quarrelling and fighting

“In the process, the suspect picked a wooden hoe handle and hit the victim on the ribs and one rib got broken. The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mponela Rural Hospital,” said Msadala.

The suspect Yosefe will appear before the court of law soon to answer a charge of murder which contravenes section 209 of the penal code.