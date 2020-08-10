Lilongwe City Council closes KFC

The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has today closed fast food restaurant KFC in the capital city due to lack of proper waste management.

Mayor of Lilongwe Councillor Juliana Kaduya paid a surprise visit at the KFC premises where she found waste disposal malpractice which threatens the health of people.

According to the council, the Mayor during the visit instructed for a temporary closure of the premises until all is rectified.

This is the second time that KFC has shown failure to adhere to proper waste management disposal and hygiene practices.

A similar incident occurred last year in April when the Lilongwe City Council inspected the eatery and further instructed for a temporary closure.