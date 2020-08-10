Coronavirus: Malawi records 34 new cases

Malawi has recorded 34 new Coronavirus cases, 46 recoveries, and three new deaths.

The new deaths are from Blantyre, Chiradzulu and Mangochi. They have taken Malawi’s death toll to including 146.

All the new cases are locally transmitted infections. Eighteen are from Blantyre, six from Lilongwe, three each from Mzimba North and Nkhotakota, two from Kasungu, and one each from Karonga and Nkhata Bay.

Malawi has recorded a total of 4,658 cases. Of these cases, 1,031 are imported infections and 3,627 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 2,375 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,137. The average age of the cases is 36.7 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 93 years old and 66.8% are male.

The country has so far conducted 34,763 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 320 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Co-Chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka has encouraged everyone to wear a mask in all public places.

The advice is also in line with the recently gazetted COVID-19 rules which have made use of mask in all public places mandatory.

“This is meant to break the chains of transmission and bringing the pandemic under control,” said Phuka.