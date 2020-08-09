Zomba vendors say they will not allow to be used by politicians

By Synd Kalimbuka

Vendors in Zomba main market have promised to work without any political interference as one way of promoting their businesses.

Ayatu Brown Chidothi said this when he was elected as the chairperson for the Market on Friday.

“Our businesses are always affected when politician interfere aiming at favouring vendors of their political parties,” said Chidothi.

He said as new Chairperson, he will promote unity among vendors and work with politicians who will promote their welfare so that the main market vendors improve.

He added that the new committee will not allow to be used by politicians who bring division among them by attacking vendors of other political parties saying this destroys image of vendors.

Chidothi further promised to work with Zomba City Council to address some of the challenges affecting vendors like water problem, toilet issues and sanitation in general.

“Private owned water kiosk in the market runs dry most of the times because of failing to pay water bills to Southern Region Water Board hence compromising hygiene of vendors,” he added.

The market chairperson said during his term he will discuss with city authorities to make sure the water kiosk is managed by vendors.

He also promised to find other alternative so that there is a public toilet to those who cannot afford to be paying at private toilet daily.

The elections were conducted by Zomba district National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust.

District Civic Education Officer for NICE Trust in Zomba Kondwani Neba described elections as peaceful and transparent in the history of Zomba main market.

Vendors also elected Feston Kachepa as vice chairperson, Daniel Phiri as secretary and Dalitso Khuwani as Treasurer.