Teenage boy sent to reformatory centre for raping 80-year-old granny

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate Court has committed a 17-year-old boy to Chirwa Reformatory Centre for 2 years for raping a woman aged 80.

The court, through the state Prosecutor Sergeant Richard Sakala heard that, on July 28, 2020 at around 14:00 hours the victim went to a nearby bush inside her garden to fetch firewood for domestic purposes.

Whilst there, the teenager in question appeared when the victim was tying her bundle of firewood and grabbed her before forcing her to ground where he raped her.

The victim shouted for help but nobody came to her rescue.

Appearing before court, the boy pleaded guilty to the charge of rape which is under section 133 of penal code.

In his submission, Sakala asked the court to give a stiff punishment to the offender saying the offence he committed is a serious one and also looking at the circumstance surrounding the commission of the offence.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda concurred with the state and committed him to go to Chirwa Reformatory Centre for 2 years.

The teenager hails from Kandiwo village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa District.