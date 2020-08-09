Mwenifumbo donates oxygen concentrator to Karonga Hospital

Politician Frank Mwenifumbo on Friday donated an oxygen concentrator to Karonga District Hospital as a way of assisting the facility in the battle to contain the deadly Coronavirus.

The items which also included drips, masks and gloves are valued at over MK 1 Million.

Speaking in an interview after the donation, Mwenifumbo who recently recovered from COVID-19, said he felt duty bound to help the hospital aid other people who may contract the virus.

“In appreciation to the good work that our health workers did to me and looking at their shortfalls in terms of resources and equipment I realised that I had to come in and do my part in assisting Government’s effort in fighting the pandemic hence the donation,” he said.

The former Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Constituency therefore challenged fellow citizens to also do their part in complimenting Government in the battle to contain the pandemic by donating equipment when the opportunity arises.

Director of Health and Social Services for Karonga David Sibale, hailed the timely gesture saying the donation of the Concentrator will not only help to fight COVID-19 but also assist in other ailments at the facility.

“As a hospital we are lacking a lot of equipment so the donation of the oxygen concentrator is very timely as now we have two of these machines thus we are thankful to the Honourable for the donation,” he articulated.

Sibale then urged people from the district to continue following the prevention measures guideline by among others continuing frequent hand washing and wearing masks in public or crowded places.

Currently, Karonga has recorded 73 Coronavirus cases with 3 deaths