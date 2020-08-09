Devotion: Impact your world

Acts 17:6 “But when they did not find them, they dragged Jason and some brethren to the rulers of the city, crying out, “These who have turned the world upside down have come here too.”

You don’t need to be so many to turn the world upside down. Few coordinated people are enough to impact and change this world. The Bible says one shall chase a thousand and two will chase ten thousand (Deutronomy 32:30). So a coordinated small number of believers who are spirit filled can turn things around.

Jesus pointed out that it’s even possible for one person to impact whole world. However, if you impact the world for your own selfish reasons, you may profit nothing. But focus on impacting the whole world for the Master. Matthew 16:26 “For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?…”

What you need is to be filled by the Spirit, be determined and have knowledge of the Word. Acts 1:8 “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.”

The Apostles were told to dominate their world from Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria and to the whole world. Whatever God gives you to do, start from your nearest city, to the other cities till it affects and impacts all the earth. As a child of God, whatever you do is a ministry that you can use to bear witness and win people. Whether you are an artist, use that as your global ministry. Impact and affect the world. Whether you know any other skill, use it as a ministry to impact your world. Win people to the Master. Use your gifts to impact many. Preach the gospel alongside your gift.

1 John 5:4 “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our faith.” You are born again, you are born of God, and you are the world overcomer. You are a global impactor; you are the one to turn the world upside down. When you appear in any place, let the world affirm: “These who have turned the world upside down have come here too.”

Multiply, fill the earth and dominate it with whatever is born of God in your life. Genesis 1:28 “Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

SAY IT ALOUD

I am born of God and therefore I am a global impactor. I am dominating the world and reaching out to many and impacting them for the sake of my Master. I am terrorizing the world with the gospel and nothing is going to stop me. I am born advancing and making big strides in the world. All nations are open to me. In JESUS name, amen.

