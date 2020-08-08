Police interrogate Dausi, Mussa

Former Ministers in the Peter Mutharika administration – Nicholas Dausi and Henry Mussa – have been interrogated over corruption related cases.

Dausi, who is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Publicity Secretary, was Minister of Homeland Security in the Mutharika administration while Mussa was also a minister during Mutharika’s first five years as president.

The two were summoned to Police in connection with reports that Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) was funding the DPP.

Last week, Police also questioned DPP Director of Elections Ben Phiri over the use of parastatal funds for DPP activities. Reports show that Phiri who is a former Minister of Local Government implicated Mussa and Dausi.

The interrogation of the DPP officials comes weeks after DPP accused the Lazarus Chakwera administration of planning to arrest DPP members over politically motivated charges.

The DPP and Mutharika ruled Malawi from 2014 to June this year.