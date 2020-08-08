Mutharikas on wanted list

Former Malawi President Peter Mutharika, wife Gertrude and step son Tadikira will reportedly be arrested on alleged corruption charges.

Self-proclaimed whistle-blower, Yamikani Nicholas Kachingwe, who joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) this month and is part of the ruling party’s media and propaganda team, revealed that the former first lady, Gertrude Mutharika, will be summoned together with her son, Tadikira Mutharika, by the Malawi Police on “allegations of fraud, corruption and abuse office”.

Prince Yamie as he is commonly known on Facebook, had earlier leaked that Nicholas Dausi, former Homeland Security minister in the Mutharika administration would be summoned by the police having been implicated by another former minister, Ben Phiri, who served as Local Government minister under Mutharika.

Dausi was interrogated this afternoon, a few hours after Kachingwe’s post.

It is further alleged by some social media reports that the Police have finished their investigation on President Mutharika who was interrogated by the law enforcers last month. The unconfirmed reports allege that Mutharika’s arrest was put on hold following the untimely death of deputy commissioner and head of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Bob Mtekama.

However, the spokesperson for the Malawi police James Kadadzera says he is not aware that warrants of arrests have been issued for the Mutharikas.

Mutharika’s personal bodyguard, Norman Chisale, and former head of State House, Peter Mukhito, were arrested on money laundering and fraud charges on allegation that they used the President’s taxpayer identification (TPIN) to import goods without paying revenue.

Mutharika who defended the importation through his spokesperson, Mgeme Kalirani, contradicted himself when he said he was not aware that some of his aides were using his TPIN to import goods into the country without duty. Mutharika also defended kickbacks paid to the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party – DPP’s account that the former president is the sole signatory. He also received a freight of vehicles from the person who made the payment.