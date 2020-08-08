Coronavirus: Malawi records 84 new cases, 47 new recoveries

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus on Friday announced 84 new cases and 47 new recoveries.

Chairperson of the Taskforce John Phuka said out of the new cases, 81 are locally transmitted infections and three are imported infections.

Out of the locally transmitted infections, three are healthcare workers – one each from Chikwawa, Lilongwe and Mzuzu North.

There are 36 cases from Blantyre, 18 from Lilongwe, eight from Zomba, six from Mzimba North, four from Nkhata Bay, two from Chikwawa, and one each from Chiradzulu, Mulanje and Mwanza.

The imported cases were identified at the Songwe border during routine screening. These cases include a resident of Lilongwe and two truck drivers – a Malawian based in Mzimba North and a Tanzanian heading to Lilongwe.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 4,575 cases including 137 deaths. Of these cases, 1,024 are imported infections and 3,551 are locally transmitted.

A total of 2,184 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,254.

The average age of the cases is 36.7 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 93 years and 66.9% are male.

The country has so far conducted 34,051 COVID- 19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 585 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.