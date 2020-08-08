Chakwera to deliver SONA next month

President Lazarus Chakwera will open the 49th session of Parliament next month when he will deliver a State of Nation Address (SONA).

Chakwera confirmed on Friday that Parliament will re-convene from September 4.

“I held consultations with the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly to begin making plans for safe and meaningful deliberations of Parliament from September 4th, for there are a litany of bad laws to replace and good laws to strengthen,” the Malawi leader wrote on Facebook.

Malawi Parliament Spokesperson Ian Mwenye has told the local media that Chakwera will open the 49th session with a national address.

He, however, could not confirm where Chakwera will deliver the address physically from the House or will deliver it remotely using recorded audio or video as part of Coronavirus prevention measures.

Chakwera was elected Malawi leader in the June 23 Presidential Elections in which he defeated Peter Mutharika.