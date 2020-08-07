Devotion: A mirror does not lie

James 1:22-25 “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholds himself, and goes his way, and straightway forgets what manner of man he was. But who so looks into the perfect law of liberty, and continues therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the word, man shall be blessed in his deed.”

When you read the Word, you need to believe what the Word is talking about. The Word is likened unto a mirror. We all believe what we see in a mirror. Even if 1000 people tell you that you have a spot on your nose, if you go to look at a mirror and find that you do not have that spot, you believe the mirror. This means if the Word says one thing, you need not believe what other people tell you contrary to the Word.

The Bible shows us two different types of people looking at the same mirror of the Word of God. The first group are those who look at the mirror and immediately go away and forget WHAT MANNER OF PEOPLE THEY ARE. These are the people who believe the Word as they are hearing it, but immediately they go away and start observing situations. The other group are the doers of the Word and they are likened to people who continuously look unto the mirror (perfect law of liberty). These are the people who do not give up in believing what the Word says about them regardless of the situation they are passing through. They may be in bad situation but would always refer to the Word and confess good things upon themselves.

The Bible tells us that whatever we see in the mirror, we are transformed into the same image. What manner of a person do you see in the Word? You get transformed into the same image. 2 Corinthians 3: 18(Amplified) “And all of us, (because we) continued to behold (in the Word of God) as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are constantly being transfigured into His own image in ever increasing splendor and from one degree of glory to another; (for this comes) from the Lord (who is) the Spirit.”

The mirror tells you what you are today not tomorrow. Therefore, what you see in the Word is what you are now. You can now start confessing, I am healed, I am rich, I am prosperous, I am the righteousness of God, all nations are open for me, I am a success.

Confession

I am what the Word says I am. I am the reflection of the Word. The Word is my everyday mirror. My Word Mirror doesn’t lie because it shows me what I am. In Jesus Name. Amen

