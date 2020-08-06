Organisation drills borehole at Rumphi Prison

An Islamic faith based organization has drilled a borehole at Rumphi Prison to assist the correctional facility in terms of water supply.

NOOR Publications Coordinator Omar Swalleh said the organisation has assisted the prison so that the inmates should also feel a sense of belonging to the society.

“Most of people consider inmates as second class persons but we have decided to donate this borehole to prison so that prisoners should not feel sidelined but rather have a sense of belonging,” said Swalleh.

In his remarks, the Station’s Officer in charge Superintendent Rajab Mota hailed the Organisation for the kind gesture it has portrayed.

“As Rumphi Prison, we are very thankful for being given this borehole and it has timely been drilled. We have been experiencing panic situations when the water board supplied water stops. Cleanliness has been compromised in times of water intermittent as toilets and all other activities at the station rely on water,” Mota said.

Shortage of water is a problem that affects many areas in Rumphi district.