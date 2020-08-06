Malawi Police arrest former Minister Ben Phiri

Police in Lilongwe have arrested former cabinet minister in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration Ben Phiri.

Phiri who is also Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central and DPP Director of Elections was interrogated on Thursday morning by the Fiscal Police.

According to reports, Phiri is accused of being involved in corruption activities at the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority and sale of land.

Phiri was minister of Local Government in the Peter Mutharika administration and he also previously served as Mutharika’s special assistant.

His arrest comes over a month after Mutharika was booted out of the presidency in the Fresh Presidential Elections.

Mutharika’s DPP last month accused the Lazarus Chakwera administration of planning to arrest DPP members over politically motivated charges.