Four suspects test positive for Covid-19 in Nkhotakota

Four suspects detained in a police cell at Nkhotakota Police Station tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Malawi News Agency (MANA) reported that the four were among a group of 21 suspects detained for various crimes pending appearance in court.

Nkhotakota Police Station Spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Williams Kaponda told MANA that the Covid-19 positive suspects have since been transferred to an isolation cell at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, Nkhotakota Police is jointly working with hospital personnel in the district to disinfect the police station to avoid further spread, according to Kaponda.

On Wednesday, Malawi recorded 65 new Covid-19 cases, 31 new recoveries and eight new deaths.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 4,426 cases including 136 deaths. Of these cases, 1,017 are imported infections and 3,409 are locally transmitted.

A total of 2,078 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,212.

Source: MANA