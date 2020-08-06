Coronavirus: Malawi records 8 new deaths

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus on Wednesday announced 65 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new recoveries and eight new deaths.

Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka said the new deaths are from Blantyre – six occurred in the past 24 hours and two on 3rd August 2020.

He added that all 65 new cases are locally transmitted infections. Out of the cases, 32 are from Blantyre, 22 from Lilongwe (one is a healthcare worker), five from Chikwawa, two from Chitipa, and one each from Karonga, Likoma, Phalombe, and Zomba.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 4,426 cases including 136 deaths. Of these cases, 1,017 are imported infections and 3,409 are locally transmitted.

A total of 2,078 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,212. The country has so far conducted 32,680 COVID- 19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 536 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people to practice proper food safety and hygiene to keep healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that it is healthy to maintain a healthy and balanced diet as the body is better able to resist or combat infection.

Phuka said: “I want to encourage everyone to consume a diversified budget diet comprising of six food groups to boost their immunity regardless of health status. People who eat a well-balanced diet tend to be healthier with stronger immune systems and lower risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases including COVID-19. It helps to alleviate the symptoms and promotes recovery. Proper nutrition and hydration are vital.”