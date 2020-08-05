Mtekama’s death shocks Malawians

Malawians have expressed shock at the death of Head of the Criminal Investigation Department in the Malawi Police Service, Bob Mtekama.

Mtekama, whose rank was Deputy Commissioner of Police, died on Tuesday at Adventist Hospital in Blantyre, weeks after he was appointed as Head of CID.

On social media, Malawians have paid tribute to Mtekama, with some describing him as a top crime buster.

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma said Mtekama was a giant in the field of crime investigations.

“Bob Mtekama. Last year I interacted with him lots on some invstgtn I had led as he was looking at criminal aspects of it. Then I knew what a giant investigator he was. His ascension to Head of CID was no surprise. I texted him 3 days ago 2 say hi. His death stings. #RestwellGiant.,” she tweeted.

Musician Lucius Banda said Mtekama was a friend who refused to arrest him (Banda) when he was accused of using a fake certificate.

“I still remember that at a time when it was very risky to be my friend. You nonetheless declared me your friend openly to the Authorities and refused to be the one to pronounce the Miranda rights and handcuff me…

“You said “Lucius is my friend tumani wena.” Since then you became a victim. Sixteen years down the line freedom and honour has come. You are leaving so soon,” wrote Banda on Facebook.

Mtekama has died at a time when the CID department was handling high profile cases including cases emanating from the spate of arrests which the police have made since Lazarus Chakwera was elected president.

Social media activist and whistleblower Gerald Kampanikiza said Mtekama’s death should be investigated.

“The cause of his death must be investigated. Malawi has lost an asset in the field of investigation. RIP Bob Mtekama. Somewhere I know people are celebrating, somewhere I know your death is a relief to them,” he wrote.