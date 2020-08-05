Coronavirus: Five new deaths, 88 new cases recorded in Malawi

Malawi has recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases, 27 new recoveries, and five new deaths.

The new deaths are from Lilongwe. Three occurred on 1st August while two occurred on 2nd August.

Chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka said on Tuesday that 87 of the new cases are locally transmitted infections while one is an imported infection.

Of the locally transmitted infections, 53 are from Lilongwe, eleven from Nkhata Bay, nine from Mzimba North, five from Mzimba South, four from Salima, three from Blantyre and one from Karonga.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 4,361 cases including 128 deaths. Of these cases, 1,017 are imported infections and 3,344 are locally transmitted.

A total of 2,047 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,186.

The average age of the cases is 36.6 years, the youngest case is aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years and 66.9% are male.

The country has so far conducted 32,144 COVID-19 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 499 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Phuka has since urged people in the country to observe prevention measures saying the country is losing productive citizens due to COVID-19 disease and many more are getting infected on daily basis.

He said: “Beyond the statistics, if we put human face to the people that we have lost, these are our mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, wives and husbands that we have lost due to COVID- 19.”