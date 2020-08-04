Malawi registers 101 new recoveries

Malawi on Monday registered 42 new COVID-19 cases, 101 new recoveries and no new deaths.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce Dr John Phuka said out of the new cases, 22 are locally transmitted infections and 20 are imported infections.

Eleven of the locally transmitted infections are from Blantyre, five from Lilongwe, two from Neno, and one each from Mchinji, Mzimba South, Rumphi and Thyolo.

Thirteen of the imported cases were identified among Malawians returning from South Africa. Out of these, five are from Machinga, four from Mangochi, and one each from Balaka, Dedza, Nsanje, and Zomba.

The other seven were identified through routine screening at Mwanza border. Three of these cases are from Lilongwe, two from Salima and one each from Blantyre and Mzimba North.

Malawi has recorded a total of 4,273 cases including 123 deaths. Of these cases, 1,016 are imported infections and 3,257 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 2,020 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,130.

The average age of the cases is 36.6 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 93 years and 66.9% are male.

The country has so far conducted 31,645 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites of which 343 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged people in the country to strictly follow all the preventive measures.

He said: “Our daily decisions should be aimed at stopping the virus from spreading and causing more damage on our lives. The fight of COVID-19 requires that everyone has to be involved.”