Former Bullets, Dwangwa goalkeeper laid to rest

Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Dwangwa United goalkeeper Trust Lunda has been laid to rest at his home in Makuta village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

Lunda, who made his name with the people’s team in 2003, succumbed to cancer on Monday at his home in Nkhotakota where he was bedridden for a long time before his passing.

The funeral ceremony was attended by officials from his former clubs.

Lunda will be remembered for his heroic work for Bullets, especially in the 2004 CAF Champions League as he stepped in the shoes of Swadick Sanudi who had earlier left for South Africa.

His footballing career started in 1999 with Dwasco (now Dwangwa United) where he played for five years before joining Big Bullets (now Nyasa Big Bullets).

The former shot-stopper was then forced to leave for the Rainbow nation to look for greener pastures following financial woes that had hit Bullets following the decision by Muluzi to stop bankrolling the club.

Bullets’ Chief Administrative Officer Albert Chigoga paid tribute to the former goalkeeper, describing him as one of the dedicated players to have played for the people’s team.

“He was one of the few players who stuck with the team when there was no hope at the time. As a club, we are saddened by his death,” Chigoga told the local media.

The late Lunda had his left leg amputated by Doctors as his condition kept on worsening.