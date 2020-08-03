Organisation donates to Mtandire community members

An organization called My community, My Responsibility has donated masks, hand sanitizers, blankets and food items worth MK400,000 to community members at Mtandire in Lilongwe.

The organization is supporting people in Lilongwe with resources aimed at curbing Covid-19.

On Thursday, the organization donated to people living at Mtandire area in Lilongwe.

In an interview with Malawi24, Founder and Director of the organization Brian Khembo said they donated the items to people in the area because it’s one of overcrowded areas that has a big population of elderly and the underprivileged persons.

He added that people in such areas lack information concerning Covid-19 as such there is need for Covid-19 awareness and prevention campaign.

“We noted many problems facing the elderly in the area, we noted that it is important to start at the community level that way we will fight the pandemic together,” he said.

He then commended a group of certified health professions for joining the organisation to enhance their capacity on fighting the pandemic and asked individuals of goodwill and organizations to do the same.