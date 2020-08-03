Divisions rock Thyolo council over new DC

A dispute has arisen among Thyolo councilors over the transfer of Medson Matchaya to the district where he is the new District Commissioner.

Recently, councilors wrote a letter to the principal secretary of Ministry of Local Government Charles Kalemba to oppose the coming of Matchaya as the DC of

Thyolo.

However, some councilors have suddenly changed their stance over Matchaya and are supporting the new DC.

Council chairperson for Thyolo, Sandram Maulana, confirmed the divisions and he claimed that some of the councilors have been bribed.

“We wrote a letter opposing Matchaya’s coming, but now 9 councilors are backing the DC.

“On Saturday, these 9 councillors, had a secret meeting at Bvumbwe. Insiders tipped me that they were given MK20,000 each. Matchaya himself was the one who organized the meeting,” said

Maulana.

One of the councillors who asked for anonymity told Malawi24 that he is part of the group supporting Matchaya.

The councillors are today expected to hold a meeting with Principal Secretary for Local Government where they will discuss Matchaya’s appointment.

Thyolo has 14 ward councilors and if nine are supporting Matchaya, it means the other side has five.

Matchaya was transferred to Thyolo last month from Nkhotakota where workers demanded his removal due to the council’s failure to pay workers their salaries.