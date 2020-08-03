Devotion: Don’t engage in unnecessary business

Proverbs 26:17 “Like one who grabs a dog’s ears is one who passes by and meddles in a quarrel not his own.”

Learn to engage yourself only in the business that concerns you. Never be involved in some unnecessary business. In the opening scripture we are introduced to someone who is just passing by and sees people quarrelling. He then engages himself in the quarrel which has nothing to do with him. The Bible likens such to the person who grabs a dog by the ears. Just as it is dangerous to grab a dog by ears, so it is to engage in unnecessary business.

1 Thessalon 4:10-11 “For indeed you do it toward all the brothers who are in all Macedonia. But we exhort you, brothers, that you abound more and more; and that you make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, and to do your own business, and to work with your own hands, even as we instructed you…”

If your neighbour has bought a house and you are still in a rented house, that’s not your business. If the church next door has bought a church bus, what is that to do with you Pastor. If the office mate has got a scholarship, why are u looking sad. You don’t need to be jealous of them. They are not you and you are not them.”

When you start minding other people’s business, that leads to comparison. Comparison is source of frustration. Don’t be drawn into comparison.

Galatians 6:4 (EasyEnglish ) “Each person should think about the things that he himself has done. And he himself must decide whether those things are good. If they are good, then he can be happy. He can be happy because of what he himself has done. He does not need to think about whether he is better or worse than anyone else.

One of the reasons people find themselves meddling in issues that don’t concern them is lack of focus. If you don’t have a definite goal to achieve then everything that comes along will make you focus on it. However, God has given each one business to do. Focus on that business and be on it till the end. At the end you can boldly say like Paul in 2 Timothy 4:7-8. “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the course. I have kept the faith. From now on, there is stored up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give to me on that day; and not to me only, but also to all those who have loved his appearing.”

Confession

I am focusing on my God given business. I refuse to lose my focus. I am a winner now and always. In Jesus Name Amen

Call:+265888326247