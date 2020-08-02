Kabaza Taxi operator killed in road accident

A 32-year-old man in Mangochi has died after his motorcycle hit the rear part of a motor vehicle which was in motion.

Deputy publicist for Mangochi Police Station, Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, identified the deceased as Gift Chinkwezule of Howe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District.

Daudi said the accident which happened in the evening of Saturday also involved a motor vehicle, Toyota Sienta, registration number SA6574 driven by Robert Charles aged 35.

She added that Charles was driving from the direction of Monkey-Bay and heading to Mangochi Boma.

Upon arrival at the main roundabout, Charles entered the roundabout side by side with another vehicle, a Toyota Fielder, registration number RU8564 driven by 18-year-old Hastings Kaenda.

The two drivers did not give way hence the Kabaza operator who was cycling from the Admarc Road ended up hitting the rear part of the Toyota Sienta.

Following the impact, the pedal cyclist sustained a deep cut on the neck and died while receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital.

Both drivers have been arrested and are in police custody awaiting court proceedings.\

The police have since appealed to all road users, especially drivers, to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents in the district.