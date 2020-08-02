Coronavirus: Six people die, 108 new cases recorded

The Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus on Saturday announced six new deaths, 108 new cases and 39 new recoveries.

Co-chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka said five of the new deaths are from Lilongwe and one is from Likoma.

All the 108 new cases are locally transmitted infections of which two are healthcare workers from Nkhata Bay.

There are 60 new cases from Blantyre, 22 from Lilongwe, 12 from Nkhata Bay, five from Zomba and one each from Balaka, Chiradzulu, Chitipa, Dowa, Likoma, Mangochi and Mzimba North.

In total, Malawi has recorded 4,186 cases including 120 deaths. Of these cases, 993 are imported infections and 3,193 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 1,914 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 2,152.

The country has so far conducted 30,930 COVID-19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites of which 663 tests have been done in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Phuka has urged Malawians to practise preventive measures to minimize risk of infection and protect vulnerable populations.