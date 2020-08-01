Two arrested over murder of Chinese national

Police in Limbe are keeping in custody Enock Muyala aged 38 and Rabson Phaweni aged 30 on suspicion that they brutally murdered a Chinese national at Mudi residential area in Limbe.

Limbe Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Patrick Mussa said Ji Zhifan, 54, who was staying in a ware house alone was killed on June 29, 2020 at around 14:00 hours in the area.

Mussa said Ji’s neighbours heard him screaming for help.

“People rushed to his rescue, only to find him helplessly and in a pool of blood”, he explained

The matter was reported to Limbe Police and detectives rushed to the scene and took him to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ji’s mobile phone, cash and passport were found intact right at the scene. His travelling bag was found close to the fence where it is believed the suspects gained an exit.

The suspects have since been charged with murder and will appear in court soon. Meanwhile, investigations are still under way to apprehend other accomplices.

Enock Muyala hails from Mchochela Village in Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu, while Rabson Phawesi comes from Namazoma Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje.