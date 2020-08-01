Mwenifumbo dumps AFORD but remains in Tonse Alliance

Former legislator Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has left Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) but says he remains a member of the Tonse Alliance.

Mwenifumbo announced his decision at a press briefing at his Area 49 residence on Saturday in Lilongwe.

The former Karonga Central legislator said he consulted people in the constituency before arriving at the decision.

Mwenifumbo, however, maintained that he still remains a proud member of the Tonse Alliance, which is an alliance of nine political parties.

The nine parties include Malawi Congress Party which is led by President Lazarus Chakwera and UTM led by Saulos Chilima who is also vice president of Malawi. AFORD is also one of the parties in the alliance.

Mwenifumbo’s move to dump AFORD comes at a time the Parliamentary seat for Karonga Central is vacant. The seat fell vacant following the death of Cornelius Mwalwanda who died of Covid-19.

At the press briefing, Mwenifumbo refused to confirm if he will contest in the by-elections for the constituency.

He said it is not proper to talk about contesting for the seat as he is still mourning the death of Mwalwanda who was a member of the MCP.