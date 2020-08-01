Man arrested for possession of medical drugs

Police in Mponela, Dowa District, are keeping in custody a 50-year-old man for being found with medical drugs valued at MK150,000.

The suspect has been identified as Ezala Yosofati who hails from Kamkwamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district.

The Deputy public relations officer for Mponela police Sergeant Macpatson Msadala said Police received a tip from well-wishers that the suspect was selling medical drugs without license in his shop around Mponela Trading Centre.

“A follow-up was made which prompted the arrest of the suspect and seizure of assorted medical drugs,” said Msadala.

Yosofati will appear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of medical drugs without license contrary to Section 36 of the Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Act.

Meanwhile, police have expressed gratitude to those who tip them off leading to the arrests and seizures of medical drugs. The police have said they expect this cordial working relationship to continue.