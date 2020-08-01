Malawi loses drama icon

Malawi’s creative industry has suffered a huge blow following the demise of drama maestro in the name of Evans Mbewe.

It has been reported that Evans Mbewe departed for the land of the dead in the morning. Mbewe succumbed to stroke and diabetes.

Che Jali as Mbewe was known in the artistic circles, was part of Kwathu drama group. He also appeared in Tikuferanji Television series which is a brainchild of minister of information Michael Usi. He will be laid to rest on Sunday at Molere, Thyolo.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for the fallen hero. Malawians are describing the late Che Jali as an iconic theatre figure who has left a mark in the industry.

Renowned Journalist Sam Banda Junior has also described the death as a huge loss to the country. Other Malawians have said he will be remembered as a dramatist who added flavoured to the creative industry.

“Che Jali will be missed, he was a good actor, we appreciated his talent even when he was alive but about all we thank him for his contributions, may he rest in peace,” wrote Stella Sibakwe.