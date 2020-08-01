FAM gets media on board on football restart

Sports journalists in the country have hailed Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for including all stakeholders in the on-going consultations on the Football Restart Road Map.

On Friday, FAM met 31 members of the media at Mpira Village in Blantyre to update them on the Roadmap as well as get their input on how to attain the best working conditions when the games restart.

FAM is engaging stakeholders as it looks forward to restart games following the suspension of the season in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football Journalists Association (FJA) Vice chairperson Dietrich Fredrich appreciated FAM’s gesture and said the Media is ready to work with the association in disseminating information on the Road Map.

“As a key stakeholder we have appreciated FAM’s efforts this far to restart football. We have shared our input on how best FAM can execute the plan for the betterment of Malawi Football. It will be tough but we have to accept that life will no longer the same in the prevailing circumstances.

“We are now challenged to take the message to supporters and all stakeholders to understand how things will change when we restart football,” said Frederich.

FAM Covid-19 Task Force Chairperson Chimango Munthali said the meeting was productive and they will incorporate the journalist’ ideas in the Road Map.

“We understand that we can’t talk football without the media and we know the role that the media plays in our game so we felt that they needed to be updated as well as give us their input.

“The insights that they have given us are very key for us to develop a model that will make sure that people have access to information when we re-start in the safest manner possible,” he said.