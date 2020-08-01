Devotion: Don’t fight unnecessary battles

1 Samuel 17: 25 “And the men of Israel said, “Have you seen this man who has come up? Surely he has come up to defy Israel. And the king will enrich the man who kills him with great riches and will give him his daughter and make his father’s house free in Israel.”

Wow, what a great reward for the killer of the giant Goliath. Great riches, a princess for a wife and no taxes for the giant killer and his house in Israel. In addition, there will be peace in Israel because the enemy would be defeated. That was worth fighting for. David knew that this battle was worth risking his life because there were rewards for him and whole nation of Israel. He set himself to fight because rewards were certain. Immediately after hearing these rewards, someone else wanted to engage in a battle with David and he was completely ignored because the battle didn’t have any rewards.

Eliab his own brother wanted to engage in a word battle with David but David simply turned away from him to another person. He refused to fight verbal battle with his brother because there were no rewards attached to it .1 Samuel 17: 28-30 “Now Eliab his eldest brother heard when he spoke to the men. And Eliab’s anger was kindled against David, and he said, “Why have you come down? And with whom have you left those few sheep in the wilderness? I know your presumption and the evil of your heart, for you have come down to see the battle.” And David said, “What have I done now? Was it not but a word?” And he TURNED AWAY FROM HIM toward another, and spoke in the same way, and the people answered him again as before.”

Don’t spend your time and energy on issues that don’t have any rewards. You are too precious to be involved in non-essential battles. Don’t spend your energy on things that will neither have any positive impact on you or on others. To be a success, choose what to be involved in. Any battles that don’t give any rewards are unnecessary. Avoid them at all costs.

Confession

I will never be engaged in issues that don’t give any rewards. I choose what to be involved in. On Jesus Name. Amen

