Coronavirus cases in Malawi exceed 4000

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Malawi has hit 4078, with the death toll at 114 deaths and the number of recoveries at 1,875.

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce John Phuka on Friday also noted that locally transmitted infections are three times more than imported cases.

He said there is a need for serious local solutions to the disease which is spreading rapidly in Malawi.

“Our lives have been disrupted greatly due to this disease. This is the time for us to seriously consider reorganizing our day to day lives and make decisions that help to reduce the spread of the virus in our midst,” said Phuka.

He then urged people to observe prevention measures such as washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

On Friday, Malawi registered 97 new COVID-19 cases, 68 new recoveries, and five new deaths.

Three of the new deaths are from Blantyre, and one each from Nkhotakota and Phalombe.

According to Phuka, of the new cases, 87 are locally transmitted infections and ten are imported cases.

Out of the locally transmitted infections, four are healthcare workers (two from Mzimba South and one each from Mzimba North and Neno).

The other cases are as follows: 47 from Blantyre, 25 from Lilongwe, three from Zomba, two from Mzimba South, and one each Chiradzulu, Kasungu, Neno, Nkhotakota, Nsanje and Salima.

The imported cases were identified at Mwanza border during routine screening.

Out of the 4,078 cases recorded in Malawi, 993 are imported infections and 3,085 are locally transmitted.

The average age of the cases is 36 years, the youngest case being aged 1 month, the oldest being 93 years and 66.9% are male.

The country has so far conducted 30,267 COVID- 19 tests in 39 COVID-19 testing sites.