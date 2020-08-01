Chanco closed over Covid-19

Chancellor College has been closed for a week, starting today, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

College Registrar Mary Wasiri said the college will be disinfected from today by the Zomba District Council Health Sector.

“In this regard, management would like to advise all staff members to stay away from the campus from 1-9 August, 2020,” said Wasiri.

She also urged staff members to continue working from home even after the disinfection exercise with those providing essential services being required to work in shifts.

The college was closed to students in March when the government closed all schools countrywide. At the time there was no single recorded Coronavirus case in Malawi.

Currently, Malawi has registered 4,078 cases, including 114 deaths and 1875 recoveries.